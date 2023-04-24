Former Attorney General Dappula De Livera files writ petition against summoning before TID

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera has filed a writ petition before the Court of Appeal through his lawyers over the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) summoning him to record a statement in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

Dappula De Livera was once again issued a summons to appear before the TID today (April 24), following his failure to comply with the earlier summons issued on him to appear before the TID on April 19 and April 21.

Police said former Attorney General Dappula de Livera was informed to appear before the TID to record a statement in relation to the 2019 Easter Sunday Bomb attacks.

However, the former Attorney General’s lawyer appeared before the TID on April 19 and submitted a seven-page legal objection on his behalf.