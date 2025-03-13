Former Boossa Prison Superintendent shot dead in Akmeemana
Former Superintendent of Boossa Prison, Siridath Dhammika, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in the Thalagaha area of Akmeemana, Galle, this afternoon (March 13), police reported.
According to the Akmeemana Police, an unidentified gunman arrived at the victim’s residence this afternoon, carried out the shooting, and fled the scene.
The retired prison officer succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
The deceased has been identified as a 61-year-old former superintendent of Boossa Prison. Reports indicate that he retired in March 2024.
However, the motive for the murder and those responsible have not yet been identified.
The Akmeemana Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
