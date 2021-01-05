Former Directors of ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department today arrested Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe, the former directors of ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd for running an unauthorized finance business.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, said that the investigations will be carried out over the unauthorized acceptance of deposits worth Rs. 13.7 billion, misappropriation, and money laundering.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera earlier directed the CID to arrest and produce former directors of ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd on charges of running an unauthorized finance business.