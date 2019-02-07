Former Chairman of the Kaluthara Pradeshiya Sabha Lakshman Vidanapathirana had been sentenced to five year rigorous imprisonment today (07) by the Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunga after he was found guilty of bribery charges.

Vidanapathirana was arrested in 2012 while soliciting a bribe of Rs. 3 million to resolve a land issue in Nagoda, Kalutara.

He was on bail and a presently a member of the Kalutara Pradeshiya Sabha.