Former Minister’s company delayed Central Expressway work – Minister

A new town will be created around the Gettuwana Interchange on the Kurunegala – Dambulla main road, Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said.

Fernando toured the first section of the Central Expressway from Kadawatha to Mirigama and the second section from Mirigama to Pothuhera recently.

“There was a very sad situation regarding the Central Expressway.

A powerful former Minister of the previous government contracted to build a section of this road has delayed work. On several occasions we advised the company to complete construction of that section as soon as possible. They were even given the money they needed without delay.

However, during this visit we saw that the development work on that section of the road could not be completed as planned,” the Minister added.

Minister Fernando also stated that the problems are only in the part belonging to the contract company of the former minister. “We have not taken political revenge. For a year and a half we gave the company that had delayed construction, the opportunity to complete work,” he said.

Responding to a question raised by journalists regarding the Easter Sunday attack, the Minister noted that the people of this country have mandated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to enforce the law. The President gave the post of Prime Minister to Mahinda Rajapaksa to enforce the law. “We have full confidence in the President and the Prime Minister. So we don’t care what others say. The law is fully enforced”.

“The law of the country is common to all. Therefore, the law will definitely be enforced. We will definitely stand where the law is enforced. No one with ulterior motives is here. We can say that clearly. This is a mudslinging attack. Those who killed people are slandering those who came forward to protect people today. That is the truth. I responsibly say that the law is fully enforced.

The culprits will not be allowed to escape”, the Minister further noted.

Road Development Authority Director General Sardha Weerakoon, Project Director of the first section from Kadawatha to Mirigama Expressway W.K. Kodithuwakku, Project Director of the second section from Mirigama to Pothuhera and several officials and contractors in charge of the construction were also present.

