Former Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd Directors granted bail

Former Directors of the Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Deepa Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Nalaka Edirisinghe, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were granted bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

They were arrested yesterday for running an unauthorised finance business.

The Attorney General earlier directed the CID to arrest and produce the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd on charges of running an unauthorized finance business.