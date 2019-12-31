Four air force personnel have died after the three-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a truck on Kandy-Colombo main road at around 4.00 a.m. this morning.

The accident took place at Demmaladeniya area in Warakapola.

The accident occurred when a three-wheeler travelling from Warakapola to Colombo rammed on to a lorry plying along the opposite direction.

The group of Air Force personnel was returning after attending a funeral in Matale.

The driver of the container has been taken into custody.

Warakapola Police has launched probes into the incident.