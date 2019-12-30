President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has paid his attention to bring gathering of all personal information such as National Identity Cards, driving licenses, immigration and emigration documents, registration of births and deaths under one data collection center.

This will be instrumental in reducing time, effort and money spent on such services at present said President Rajapaksa during a discussion with the officials of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology held at the Presidential Secretariat today (30).

The existing practice is to gather same information by several entities. If this can be brought under one umbrella organization, it will greatly reduce delays and ensure efficiency, the President pointed out.

President also said this will prevent the circulation of erroneous and duplicitous information.

The inter-connectivity among ministries, departments and semi-governmental organizations is vital in the development process of the country. A high level of productivity can be achieved by networking relevant organizations.

The attention of the President was drawn to assigning some of the projects currently under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology to the ministries or institutions which are directly responsible for the outcome of the programme.

The case of handing over the school computer labs project to the Ministry of Education was cited as an example.

Minister Bandula Gunawardene, State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene, secretaries to the ministries and several other officials were present at the discussion.

(President’s Media)