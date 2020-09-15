Four persons including two women arrested while transporting 52kgs of Kerala Cannabis and 920 kgs of Turmeric from Uyilankulam, Puthukudiyiruppu area.

The arrest has been made early this morning (15) in a special joint mission the Police Special Task Force (STF) and Sri Lanka Army.

In addition, 05 notes of USD 100, cash worth over Rs 1.7 million, a lorry, and a tractor with a trailer have also been taken into the custody of security forces.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Mannar Police Station for onward investigations.