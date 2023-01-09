Four bulkers to bring Ukrainian foods to UK, Turkey, Egypt, Sri Lanka

Four bulkers carrying wheat, corn, peas and sunflower seeds departed from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, according to the Joint Coordination Center (JCC).

“The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that four vessels left Ukrainian ports today carrying a total of 100,900 tonnes of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” the JCC said.

MV Leo I will deliver 49,500 tonnes of wheat to Sri Lanka, while MV True Harmony will bring 25,900 tonnes of corn to Egypt. MV MKK 1 is headed to Turkey with 13,000 tonnes of peas onboard, and MV Bomustafa O loaded with 12,500 tonnes of sunflower seeds is destined for the UK.

Two bulkers transited the maritime humanitarian corridor on Sunday on their way to Ukrainian ports.

“As of 8 January, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 16,945,661 tonnes. A total of 1,262 voyages (629 inbound and 633 outbound) have been enabled so far,” the JCC said.