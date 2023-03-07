Four dead bodies of father, mother and two daughters found inside a house

Bodies of two children and their parents’ were found by Police inside a house in the Goodshed Road area in Vavuniya this morning (March 07).

Police suspect that the 41 years old father killed his two children (girls) aged 03 and 09 years and killed his 36 years old wife before committing suicide by hanging himself.

Following the information received by the residents of the area, Police found the body of the wife in a bedroom while the bodies of the two children were found lying on two chairs inside the house.

The magistrate’s inspection and the post-mortem examinations regarding the bodies will be carried out today (March 07).

Vavuniya police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.