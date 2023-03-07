Sri Lanka’s Election Commission recommends Local Government Election to be held on April 25

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission today (March 07) announced April 25 as the ‘most suitable’ date to hold the Local Government Election.

Accordingly, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake toda says District Returning Officers have been notified about the new date for the impending Local Government Election.

The Supreme Court earlier issued an interim order preventing the Finance Ministry Secretary and the Attorney General from withholding the funds allocated for election purposes under the 2023 budget.

Earlier, the Election Commission informed the Returning Officers that the local government election cannot be conducted on March 09 as scheduled due to “unexpected and unavoidable reasons” pertaining to the printing of ballot papers due to lack of funds.