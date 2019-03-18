Four persons have died while four others sustained injuries after a tipper truck collided with a van along the Colombo-Puttalam road in Nagawilluwa this morning.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Puttalam hospital.

Police said a van playing from Jaffna to Colombo was hit by the tipper at around 1.45 am.

The driver of the van has also been hospitalised while the truck driver has been arrested over the incident.

The Puttalam Police is conducting further investigations.

(Source: News Radio)