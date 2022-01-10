Four Government aid agreements signed during Chinese FM’s visit

Four government aid agreements were signed during the visit of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, to support the Sri Lankan people, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister who is also the State Councillor, arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday from the Maldives on a two-day visit.

The Embassy said during his visit four agreements, RMB 800 Million (LKR 25.5 Billion) Grant, 1,996 housing units for low income families in Colombo, BMICH Refurbishment and Kidney Disease Screening Ambulances were signed.

The singing of the agreements took place during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Rajapaksa and the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister at Temple Trees on Sunday (09).