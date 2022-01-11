Institutional and legal framework of 10 ministries revised

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued amending the institutional and legal framework of 10 Cabinet and State ministries.

The Gazette has been issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, revising the institutions under various ministries and their functions.

Accordingly, the institutional and legal framework and special priorities of the following ministries and state ministries have been amended through the gazette:

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Industries

Ministry of Economic Policies & Plan Implementation,

Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government

State Ministry of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation

State Ministry of Aviation and Export Zones Development

State Ministry of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion

State Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government