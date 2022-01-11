Gazette issued extending terms of Local Government Institutions

Terms of Municipal Councils, Urban Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas have been extended until the 19th of March, 2023.

The Gazette was issued yesterday (10) by the Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils & Local Government Janaka Bandara Thennakoon exercising the powers vested in him by the Municipal Council Ordinance, Urban Council Ordinance and Pradeshiya Sabha Act.

Accordingly, the term of each member of all 24 Municipal Councils, 41 Urban Councils and 275 Pradeshiya Sabhas have been extended until the 19th of March, 2023.