Woman commits suicide after jumping from CID building

A 46-year old woman who was arrested over an alleged financial fraud of Rs. 60 million, committed suicide by jumping out the fifth floor of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) building, the police said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 a.m. today morning (January 11).

The Police Spokesperson said she succumbed to her injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The suspect was a resident of Kottawa and was scheduled to be produced in Court today (January 11).