Sri Lanka Government to import 300,000 metric tons of rice

The Government has decided to import 200,000 metric tons of Nadu Rice to ensure the availability of required rice consignments in the open market.

In addition, 100,000 metric tons of GR 11 Short Grain type of rice will also be imported as a substitute for Samba Rice

The proposal was submitted by the Minister of Trade and was approved by the Cabinet.

Joint Cabinet Spokesperson Minister (Dr) Ramesh Pathirana told reporters that the rice will be imported from India and this decision was made as rice production in the country has dropped this year and has resulted in high prices for locally produced rice.

He said the imports will be awarded to Sathosa and private importers.