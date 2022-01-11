Animal Welfare Bill to be gazetted

The Cabinet of Ministers have given their consent to gazette the Animal Welfare Bill and submit it to Parliament for approval.

The proposal was tabled by the Minister of Agriculture during the Cabinet meeting convened on Monday (January 10).

Approval to complete the drafting of the Animal Welfare Bill was granted by the Cabinet Meeting held on October 19, 2020.

Later, the Attorney General’s clearance was received for the said Bill drafted by the Legal Draftsman.