People’s Bank of Sri Lanka removed from Chinese Embassy blacklist

The People’s Bank of Sri Lanka has been removed from the blacklist of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China.

The People’s Bank was blacklisted on October 29, 2021, by the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka for failing to make the payment in compliance with the Letter of Credit and the contracts between two parties.

However, following the payment to Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd. in accordance with Letter of Credit terms with the clearance from the courts, the People’s Bank has been removed from the blacklist.