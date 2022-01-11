Hand grenade found in church premises in Borella
Posted in Local News
Police said that a hand grenade has been found from the premises of All Saints’ Church Borella located opposite the Welikada Prison.
Police Media Spokesman stated that three suspects have been arrested regarding the incident.
He further stated that police had recovered the grenade based on information provided by a church employee.
It has been carefully diffused by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel, police said.
