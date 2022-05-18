Four including Moratuwa Mayor and Dan Priyasad arrested

Four persons including Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando and Nawa Sinhale National Organisation head Suresh Priyasad, alias Dan Priyasad have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (May 18) for their involvement in the attacks on the anti-government protesters in Colombo on the May 09.

Seethawakapura Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jayantha Rohana and Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha Member Manjula Prasanna are also among the arrestees.