Sri Lanka received USD 160 million from World Bank – Prime Minister

The World Bank has provided US$ 160 million to Sri Lanka to pay for essentials, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the parliament today (May 18).

He said the funds received from the World Bank cannot be utilised to import fuel.

However, discussions are underway to consider if the funds could be used for petroleum purchases, PM Wickremesinghe added.

According to the Premier, Sri Lanka is also expecting a similar amount from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).