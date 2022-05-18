Mahinda Rajapaksa attends Parliament sessions

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attended parliament sessions today (May 18).

This is the first time Mahinda Rajapaksa made an appearance in public after resigning as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on the 9th of May.

The former Prime Minister was at the Trincomalee Navy base during the past few days due to security concerns, after the 9th of May violence.

Former Minister Namal Rajapaksa was also seen in Parliament today.