Don’t queue up for Petrol & LP Gas Today: CEYPETCO – Litro

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has requested the public not to queue up for petrol today (May 18) unless essential, as supplies will be limited.

Normal distribution will resume tomorrow (19 May), Diesel will be available in fuel stations.

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka Limited has requested the general public not to stand in queues as distribution is expected to experience delays.

Litro Gas Lanka further said, two LP gas shipments, for which the payment was settled yesterday (May 17), could not be unloaded last evening due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.