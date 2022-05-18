May 18 2022 May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Don’t queue up for Petrol & LP Gas Today: CEYPETCO – Litro

Drivers push their three wheelers to buy petrol at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Drivers push their three-wheelers while waiting in a line to buy petrol at a fuel station on a main road, amid the country’s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte)

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has requested the public not to queue up for petrol today (May 18) unless essential, as supplies will be limited.

Normal distribution will resume tomorrow (19 May), Diesel will be available in fuel stations.

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka Limited has requested the general public not to stand in queues as distribution is expected to experience delays.

Litro Gas Lanka further said, two LP gas shipments, for which the payment was settled yesterday (May 17), could not be unloaded last evening due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.

