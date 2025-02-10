Four killed, 20 injured in Kurunegala bus collision

February 10, 2025

Four people have died in a collision between two passenger buses in the Thorayaya area of Kurunegala early this morning (February 10).

According to the police, the accident occurred when a privately owned passenger bus traveling from Kaduruwela to Kurunegala stopped to pick up passengers. Another private bus, traveling in the same direction, collided with the rear of the stationary bus.

A spokesperson for Kurunegala Hospital stated that more than 20 people have been injured.

Among the deceased are three men and one woman. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

The hospital spokesperson further mentioned that the condition of four injured individuals is critical.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident was caused by the second bus traveling at excessive speed before crashing into the stationary bus.

The two buses involved in the accident were operating on routes from Maduru Oya to Colombo and Kaduruwela to Kurunegala.

The bodies have been placed at the mortuary of Kurunegala Hospital, while further investigations are being conducted by the Doratiyawa Police.