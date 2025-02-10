Sri Lanka Police reshuffle: Senior officers assigned to key positions, including FCID

The Sri Lanka Police have announced several senior officer transfers, effective from February 12, 2025, following approval from the National Police Commission.

Accordingly, Senior DIG K.V.D.A.J. Karavita has been transferred from his current position as Senior DIG of Community Police, Tourism, and Investment to Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigation and Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

Meanwhile, DIG M.D.P. Dayaratne, who previously served as DIG of the Ratnapura District, has been appointed as the head of the FCID.

Last week, Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala announced that the FCID would be established this week to handle financial crime investigations.

Additionally, DIG P. Liyanage has been transferred from his role as DIG in charge of the Western Province Traffic Division to oversee the Western (Northern) Province, with immediate effect.

Furthermore, DIG S.M.Y. Seneviratne will assume special duties to oversee both the Ratnapura and Kegalle districts, starting February 12, 2025.