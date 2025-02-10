Sri Lanka President begins official UAE visit for World Government Summit

Posted by Editor on February 10, 2025 - 11:00 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake departed from Sri Lanka this morning (February 10) for an official three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The visit, scheduled from February 10 to 13, 2025, is at the invitation of UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the ‘World Government Summit 2025.’

Accompanying President Dissanayake are Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath; Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody; and 13 other senior government officials.

During his visit, President Dissanayake will address the ‘World Government Summit 2025’ in Dubai.

He will also hold bilateral talks with President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on areas of mutual interest.

Additionally, President Dissanayake is set to meet UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and engage with several other Heads of State and Government attending the summit.