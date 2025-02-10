Egg and chicken prices drop in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on February 10, 2025 - 11:54 am

The prices of eggs and chicken in Sri Lanka have decreased rapidly in the market, according to the All Ceylon Poultry Traders Association.

The price of an egg is currently between Rs. 25 and Rs. 28.

Additionally, it is reported that frozen chicken is being sold in supermarkets for under Rs. 750, while fresh chicken is priced between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,100.