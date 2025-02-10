Sri Lanka to experience scheduled power cuts on February 10 & 11

Posted by Editor on February 10, 2025 - 2:45 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) request for scheduled power cuts on February 10 and 11, 2025.

The CEB announced that the power cuts are necessary due to a breakdown at the Norochcholai coal power plant on February 9, 2025.

As a result, a 1.5-hour power cut will be imposed nationwide between 3:30 PM and 9:30 PM on both days.

You can view the schedule, including time periods and zones for the power cuts, here.