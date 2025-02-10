Sri Lanka President arrives in Dubai for World Governments Summit 2025

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, along with his delegation, arrived at Dubai International Airport this afternoon (February 10).

He is in Dubai to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 11 to 13, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Upon arrival, the delegation, including the President, was warmly welcomed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and other state officials.

Also present at the reception were the Chargé d’Affaires of the Sri Lankan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, Thakshila Arnolda, and the Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Alexi Gunasekera, along with representatives from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Dubai.

This afternoon, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Master Investment Group and the Ruler’s Representative for Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, discussions will focus on strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Following the discussion, President Dissanayake is expected to attend the ‘TIME 100 Gala Dinner’ at the renowned Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, is also accompanying the President on this visit.