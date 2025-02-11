Dan Priyasad arrested

Posted by Editor on February 11, 2025 - 8:53 am

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that Dan Priyasad, the convener of the Sinhala National Movement, was arrested early this morning (February 11) at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

He was taken into custody upon his arrival in Sri Lanka from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The media spokesman further stated that the police had launched an investigation in 2024 regarding allegations that Dan Priyasad had influenced the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Nanneriya Police to refrain from arresting a drug trafficker.

In connection with this case, the Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court had issued two orders: a travel ban on Dan Priyasad and a directive for his arrest and production before the court.

Accordingly, he was taken into custody upon his arrival from Dubai this morning.