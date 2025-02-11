Sri Lanka to offer housing loans for newlyweds to build homes

The Ministry of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing in Sri Lanka has announced the launch of a project to provide loans for newly married couples to build houses.

The Secretary of the Ministry, Ranjith Ariyaratne, stated that the housing scheme would be initiated as a pilot project.

He further mentioned that no decision has been made yet regarding the amount of money to be provided for house construction.

The housing loans are intended for unemployed individuals, and the relevant funds will be provided through state banks.

Additionally, the Secretary emphasized that loans will be granted to individuals selected based on their ability to repay them.