Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest named as suspects in money laundering case

Posted by Editor on February 11, 2025 - 12:28 pm

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court has imposed an overseas travel ban on Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi,’ the grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, in connection with a money laundering case.

According to Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Daisy Forrest have been named as suspects in the case and charged under the Money Laundering Act.

The investigation began in 2016 after authorities discovered over Rs. 59 million in Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s bank account, for which he failed to provide a reasonable explanation.

Further inquiries revealed that the account was jointly held with Daisy Forrest. Following instructions from the Attorney General, she was also named a suspect.

SSP Manathunga stated that legal proceedings are underway, and all suspects will be prosecuted under the Money Laundering Act.