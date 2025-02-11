17 Sri Lanka Police officers discharged from service over drug use

Seventeen Sri Lankan police personnel have been dismissed in the last four months on charges of consuming illegal narcotic drugs, including heroin and synthetic substances like ICE, Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed today (February 11).

The officers were identified through intelligence units and the Special Police Unit, which compiled a list of suspected officers. These officers were tested, and the results were sent to the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board.

Following confirmation of drug use, they were dismissed from the police force.

SSP Manathunga emphasized that no apologies or second chances will be given to officers involved in drug use, highlighting that such individuals tarnish the entire police service.

He also noted that investigations are ongoing into several other officers facing similar charges, with actions to be taken based on their medical test results.

Additionally, the Acting Inspector General of Police has instructed that strict action be taken against senior officers involved in the matter.