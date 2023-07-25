Four office trains cancelled today (July 25)
Sri Lanka Railways said four office trains scheduled to operate this morning (July 25) were cancelled due to the strike action launched by railway power-set workers.
According to sources, the four trains were cancelled after the assistant engine drivers failed to report to work this morning.
Thus, office trains plying from Colombo Fort to Rambukkana Polgahawela and Gampaha were cancelled, severely inconveniencing passengers.
Around 60 train journeys were cancelled on Monday (July 24), Operations Superintendent of Sri Lanka Railways M. J. Indipolage said.
The trade union action launched by railway power-set workers citing multiple demands, including the slashing of overtime payments, and delayed promotions, was suspended on Monday (July 24).
