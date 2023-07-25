Expert committee to recommend restructure of Sri Lanka Railways
Posted by Editor on July 25, 2023 - 11:52 am
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers advised the Secretary to the President to appoint an expert committee to obtain the necessary recommendations for a complete restructuring and improvement of Sri Lanka Railways service.
This was announced by the Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena at the weekly Cabinet briefing held today (July 25).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- U.N. Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe July 25, 2023
- Sri Lanka Rupee goes from Asia’s Best to Worst in three weeks July 25, 2023
- Indian eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets and Supermarkets in Sri Lanka from today (July 25) July 25, 2023
- Three-judge panel to hear petition against Diana Gamage’s MP seat July 25, 2023
- Expert committee to recommend restructure of Sri Lanka Railways July 25, 2023