Expert committee to recommend restructure of Sri Lanka Railways

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers advised the Secretary to the President to appoint an expert committee to obtain the necessary recommendations for a complete restructuring and improvement of Sri Lanka Railways service.

This was announced by the Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena at the weekly Cabinet briefing held today (July 25).

