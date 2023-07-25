Three-judge panel to hear petition against Diana Gamage’s MP seat
Posted by Editor on July 25, 2023 - 1:05 pm
A three-member judge panel of the Court of Appeal will hear the writ petition filed over State Minister Diana Gamage’s citizenship issue.
The decision was taken after the two-member panel of the Appeals Court comprising Justice (President) Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice M.A.R. Marikkar delivered a split verdict on the matter.
In this petition, the petitioner is seeking an order declaring State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage is disqualified to be a Member of Parliament since she is a British citizen.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- U.N. Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe July 25, 2023
- Sri Lanka Rupee goes from Asia’s Best to Worst in three weeks July 25, 2023
- Indian eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets and Supermarkets in Sri Lanka from today (July 25) July 25, 2023
- Three-judge panel to hear petition against Diana Gamage’s MP seat July 25, 2023
- Expert committee to recommend restructure of Sri Lanka Railways July 25, 2023