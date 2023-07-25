Three-judge panel to hear petition against Diana Gamage’s MP seat

A three-member judge panel of the Court of Appeal will hear the writ petition filed over State Minister Diana Gamage’s citizenship issue.

The decision was taken after the two-member panel of the Appeals Court comprising Justice (President) Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice M.A.R. Marikkar delivered a split verdict on the matter.

In this petition, the petitioner is seeking an order declaring State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage is disqualified to be a Member of Parliament since she is a British citizen.