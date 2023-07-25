Indian eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets and Supermarkets in Sri Lanka from today (July 25)

Posted by Editor on July 25, 2023 - 2:18 pm

Eggs imported from India will be released to the local market today (July 25), Sri Lanka’s Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said.

Accordingly, the imported eggs will be sold at all Lanka Sathosa outlets and Supermarkets at a price of Rs. 35 each from today.

Meanwhile, egg cartons will be priced at Rs. 40 per egg, Minister Fernando added.