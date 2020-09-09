Four Police officers assaulted during Bandaragama raid
Posted in Local News
Four police officers have sustained injuries after being assaulted by area residents during a raid conducted in Atulugama, Bandaragama.
Police officers were confronted this morning by area residents during a narcotics raid.
The four injured officers are currently receiving treatment at the Bandaragama Base hospital.
Three females have been apprehended in relation to the assault. A senior officer of the Panadura Police said four persons involved in the narcotic operation had escaped during the commotion.
The Bandaragama Police is conducting investigation to apprehend the suspects.
(Source: News Radio)
