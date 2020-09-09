Sep 09 2020 September 9, 2020 September 9, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Four Police officers assaulted during Bandaragama raid

Four police officers have sustained injuries after being assaulted by area residents during a raid conducted in Atulugama, Bandaragama.

Police officers were confronted this morning by area residents during a narcotics raid.

The four injured officers are currently receiving treatment at the Bandaragama Base hospital.

Three females have been apprehended in relation to the assault. A senior officer of the Panadura Police said four persons involved in the narcotic operation had escaped during the commotion.

The Bandaragama Police is conducting investigation to apprehend the suspects.

(Source: News Radio)

