Four police officers interdicted and several others transferred over death of woman in custody
Four police officers were interdicted while three others, including two Women Police Constables (WPCs) were transferred over the death of a 42-year-old female while in police custody.
The deceased, identified as a 42-year-old resident of Badulla named R. Rajakumari, who was employed as a domestic worker.
The domestic worker was taken into custody by the Welikada Police on 11th May following a complaint by Sudharma Nethicumara claiming that the woman in question had stolen gold jewellery from his residence.
However, the female helper, a resident of Badulla, was admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo from police custody after she had complained of breathing difficulties.
Police said the woman had died the following day while undergoing treatment.
Accordingly, a Sub Inspector, two Police Sergeants and a Police Constable attached to the Welikada Police were interdicted while another Police Constable and two Women Police Constables (WPCs) were transferred over the death death of a 41-year-old woman in police custody, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.
