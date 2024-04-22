Fox Hill SuperCross racers involved in fatal crash remanded after arrest

April 22, 2024

The two drivers involved in Sunday’s tragic accident at the Fox Hill SuperCross races in Diyatalawa, who were arrested while undergoing treatment in hospital, have been remanded until April 30 by the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court.

Two racing drivers who participated in the Fox Hill SuperCross 2024 event on Sunday (April 21) were arrested by the police following an accident that resulted in the deaths of seven people.

The arrested individuals are a 36-year-old racer from Matara and a 47-year-old from Mahakanda, Peradeniya.

Both drivers sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at the Diyatalawa Hospital under police security.

The accident occurred when two racing cars lost control and collided with a group of spectators, resulting in the death of seven individuals, including an eight-year-old child.

Additionally, twenty others were hospitalized with injuries.