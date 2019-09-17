Three residents of Elpitiya have filed a Fundamental Rights petition at the Supreme Court calling for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election to be called off.

The petition calls for the Election not be held under the nomination list of 2017.

The petition cites that the gazette notification issued by the Chairman of the Elections Commission to call the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election on the 11th of October is illegal.

The petitioners claim that the gazette was issued without the consent of members of the Elections Commission and therefore claims it has no validity.

The Supreme Court on the 30th of August ordered the Elections Commission to hold the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election at the earliest.

The Supreme Court issued its verdict over a petition filed by the Democratic United National Front.

The nominations presented by the Democratic United National Front for the last Local Authorities Election for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha was rejected by Returning Officers.

Challenging the decision, the party Secretary filed a petition before the Supreme Court.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification declaring the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election to be held on the 11th of October was issued on the 3rd of September.

