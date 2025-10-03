Fraudulent vehicle registration racket exposed in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 3, 2025 - 9:58 am

Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation against several officials of the Department of Motor Traffic over incidents of vehicle registrations carried out using false information.

Police said that during the past few weeks, eight vehicles registered with false details were seized from different parts of the country.

Investigations have revealed that the vehicles were imported under customs clearance and later registered using the chassis numbers of old vehicles. Preliminary findings show that a group of officials from the Department of Motor Traffic had supported the racket.

It has also been uncovered that some vehicle registration data was entered into the system after official working hours.

Police said that, under court orders, statements have already been recorded from several officials of the Department of Motor Traffic, and further investigations are underway.