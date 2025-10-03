Illegal hotel of former Governor demolished in Anuradhapura

Posted by Editor on October 3, 2025 - 11:53 am

A hotel said to have been illegally built within the Perumiyankulam tank reserve in Anuradhapura by former North Central Province Governor Mahipala Herath has been demolished.

Nuwaragam Palatha (Central) Divisional Secretary Sudarshana Dissanayake confirmed that prior notice had been issued to remove the building within a month.

It has also been revealed that the former Governor misused his powers and constructed the hotel under his wife’s name, in violation of the law.