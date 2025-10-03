Sri Lanka President calls Maha Sangha to lead social renewal

Posted by Editor on October 3, 2025 - 8:42 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised that while the Government has undertaken the task of rebuilding the nation’s collapsed economy, it has also assumed the responsibility of restoring a society that has deteriorated on many fronts.

He stressed that the decisive steps taken by the Government to end the dark rule that dragged society into ruin through the drug trade and the power of arms will not, under any circumstances, be reversed.

The President pointed out that the Maha Sangha have been entrusted with a major role in this social renewal, noting that throughout history, whenever the State was challenged, it was the Maha Sangha who stepped forward in response.

The President made these remarks this afternoon (October 3) while addressing a religious ceremony held at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) in Kandy, to mark the presentation of the Scroll of Appointment (Śrī Sannas Pathra) to the Most Venerable Naranpanawe Ananda Nayake Thero, newly appointed Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siyam Maha Nikaya.

Commending the service rendered by the Most Venerable Naranpanawe Ananda Nayake Thero, a prelate distinguished as a guardian of the Dhamma (Dharmadhara), a custodian of the Vinaya (Vinayadhara), and a pursuer of exemplary learning (Supeshala Shikshakami), the President observed that this is an era in which the country needs thousands of such venerable monks.

The President further stated that the Government intends to launch a national campaign to eradicate the drug menace from the country. In this effort, the Maha Sangha will have a significant role to play, particularly by travelling from village to village to raise awareness among the people.

He also reaffirmed that in developing the tourism sector, it is the Government’s policy to avoid any action harmful to the country. He explained that the Government’s goal is to build the tourism industry upon the nation’s historical heritage, natural beauty, wildlife reserves, and the world’s recognition of the warm hospitality of the Sri Lankan people.

At the ceremony, President Dissanayake presented the Scroll of Appointment (Sannas Pathra) to the newly appointed Anunayake Thero, who in turn presented a commemorative gift to the President.

Speaking on the occasion, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake further stated:

“Our Venerable Naranpanawe Ananda Thero assumes this office of Anunayake at a time when both our society and the Sasana are facing great challenges. I firmly believe that his qualities of patience, compassion and courage will serve as a powerful source of strength in guiding us successfully on this journey.

Our society is confronted with numerous crises. While we may be able to rebuild a collapsed economy, restoring a society that has suffered deep moral degredation is far more difficult. Our society has been fractured on many fronts. People have become insensitive, failing to show empathy towards the suffering of others. Wealth and power have come to be regarded as the ultimate measure of right and wrong. Therefore, what we now need is the re-establishment of a righteous value system.

Buddhism has always taught us a noble framework of values. Today, however, that framework has been eroded and a distorted value system has emerged in society. It is imperative that we re-establish within society a clear sense of what is right and good. As a State, we understand our responsibility in this regard and are committed to fulfilling it. Yet, in the task of healing society, the greatest role will fall upon the Maha Sangha.

At present, our country has a government established by the Constitution. At the same time, however, there exists a parallel dark regime, not as legitimate or powerful, but possessing the trappings of governance, built upon the force of arms. To safeguard the lawful, constitutional government, it is essential to dismantle this dark regime. Our Government has chosen this path and I solemnly pledge here today that the steps we have taken in this regard will never be reversed.

The devastating consequences of that dark regime are evident from recent events. Through drugs, illicit weapons, unlawful assets, amassed wealth, armed groups and a youth culture willing to kill with firearms, a destructive social order has been created. If we are to reform society, this dark regime must be brought to an end and as a Government, we are determined to fulfill that duty with strength and resolve.

However, to prevent such conditions from arising again through successive regimes, our society must be purified and guided towards a new renaissance. In this endeavour, the Maha Sangha has been entrusted with a profound responsibility. Therefore, the guidance and counsel of our Nayake Thero will be of immense importance in the mission to restore our society.

Secondly, as a society, we need spirituality. The foundation for nurturing our spiritual life lies in Buddhist culture. The values and guidance that our spiritual life receives through Buddhist culture cannot be replaced or erased by laws and regulations, they represent a historical bond.

The enduring strength of our Buddhist culture lies in its deep integration into the daily lives of the people. The Maha Sangha has been the guardian of our proud religion and cultural heritage. However, some of the news and events concerning monks, the protectors of this religion, are not consistent with the dignity and continuity of the Buddhist order.

Our Mahanayaka Theros have consistently emphasized the need to establish the necessary legal framework to uphold this. In particular, they have requested amendments to Sections 41 and 42 of the Buddhist Temporalities Ordinance. These amendments have been prepared and returned to the Mahanayaka Theros for their input. Following their guidance, the revisions have now been submitted to the Legal Draftsman’s Department. We will soon enact this law, providing the legal protection required to maintain the discipline necessary for the perpetuation of the order. As a government, we consider this our solemn duty.

However, legal protection alone is not enough. Today’s society requires the guidance of monks like the Most Venerable Naranpanawe Ananda Anunayake Thero, leaders with deep knowledge, extensive education and decades of dedicated service. Over nearly four decades of monastic life, he has contributed significantly to the people, to the preservation of the order and to the protection of the motherland, taking on and accomplishing the most difficult challenges. Monks of such calibre are essential today for the continuation of the Buddhist order and for the betterment of society.

In times of societal disturbance, our Mahanayaka Theros must actively intervene, offering advice and guidance. A government cannot function effectively based solely on the executive powers of the President and a parliamentary majority; it must represent all segments of society. While the government, particularly the Executive President, enjoys certain powers, there are practical and legal limits to governance. This principle underscores that a government is not a place for unrestricted authority.

Historically, our leading monks have provided counsel to strengthen and protect the state. Whenever the nation faced threats, they intervened for its security. This heritage of the Maha Sangha is one we are fully prepared to uphold and respect.

During discussions on the tourism industry, it was emphasized that our historical heritage offers significant potential to strengthen this sector. Additionally, Sri Lanka’s natural beauty, its wildlife, and the hospitality of its people are crucial assets in promoting tourism. These factors, rather than trends alone, form the backbone of a successful tourism industry.

Regarding the Penal Code, although amendments prepared in advance were presented to Parliament, they have not yet been passed. We now have the opportunity to propose further amendments if necessary, or to maintain the current provisions. These laws are not intended for personal gain; their focus is the common good. Our vision is to build a stronger and better state, a goal that can only be realized by recognizing and fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to us as the ruling party, with significant roles assigned to our Mahanayaka Theros.

We also face the urgent need to combat the drug menace, which is claiming the lives of millions of young people. We call on those involved in drug use and trafficking to cease these activities. This effort requires societal awakening and we urge the Maha Sangha to lead this initiative, raising awareness and guiding communities at the village level.

Venerable Anunayake Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters (Maha Viharas), along with the Members of the Karaka Maha Sangha Council, clergy from other religions, Ministers and MPs, foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners, government officials, and other invited guests, including the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) in Kandy and Basnayaka Nilames of the Devales, were all present at this occasion.