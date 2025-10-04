Four arrested with large stock of illegally imported beedi leaves in Mankulam
A police raid carried out on the night of October 3, 2025, in Mankulam town led to the arrest of four suspects involved in transporting a large stock of illegally imported beedi leaves.
The operation was conducted by a team of officers from the Settikulam Police Station based on received information. During the raid, officers intercepted a cab and a car carrying 40 parcels, each containing 25 kilograms of beedi leaves.
Two suspects were arrested while transporting the stock, along with two others who had assisted them. The arrested individuals are residents of the Mannar area, aged 21, 28, 40, and 43.
The Settikulam Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
