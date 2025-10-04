Suspect arrested in connection with Dehiwala shooting incident

Posted by Editor on October 4, 2025 - 9:19 am

Police have arrested a suspect connected to an attempted murder and serious assault that took place near the Dehiwala railway station on July 18, 2025.

According to the Crimes Investigation Unit of the Mount Lavinia Division, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire in the area during the incident. Following investigations, officers arrested the motorcycle rider suspected to have been involved in the shooting on the evening of October 3, 2025, near the Dehiwala bus stand.

At the time of arrest, police found 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice), five swords, and a knife in the suspect’s possession.

The 34-year-old suspect is a resident of Seewali Road, Mount Lavinia. Further investigations are being carried out by the Mount Lavinia Police.