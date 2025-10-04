Bulletproof vehicle of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa returned

The bulletproof vehicle provided by the government for the security of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been returned, his media spokesperson Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage announced.

In a special statement issued yesterday (October 3), Gamage said the vehicle was returned through the relevant company. He explained that following the enactment of the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act, the Presidential Secretary had informed on September 24, 2025, that all official vehicles and the official residence of the fifth Executive President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, must be handed over.

Gamage further stated that the passenger vehicle used by the security officers attached to the former President had also been returned.

According to him, the current situation has placed Mahinda Rajapaksa’s life at risk. He added that discussions are expected to be held next week with the Inspector General of Police, the Defence Secretary, and the heads of the security forces to request the necessary vehicles required for the former President’s security.