Relative of “Backhoe Saman” arrested with heroin and firearm in Peliyagoda

Posted by Editor on October 5, 2025 - 9:44 am

Police Special Task Force arrested a relative of the suspect known as Nedungoda Nirmala Prasanga, alias “Backhoe Saman,” during an operation on the Kelaniya–Biyagama road within the Peliyagoda Police Division on October 1, 2025.

The 27-year-old suspect, a resident of Welipitiya in Middeniya, was found in possession of 27 grams and 810 milligrams of heroin and a motor vehicle.

The arrested man was handed over to the Western Province (North) Crimes Division for further investigation. He was produced before the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court No. 05 on October 2 and was remanded for seven days for questioning.

Based on information uncovered during interrogation, police recovered a micro-type pistol, a magazine, and 550 grams of heroin hidden in the Welivita area of Mideniya on October 3.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Western Province (North) Crimes Division under a detention order as investigations continue.

Several suspects, including “Backhoe Saman,” who were involved in organized crime and drug trafficking operations abroad, had previously been arrested through a joint operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Police and the Indonesian Police. They were brought to Sri Lanka on August 30, 2025, and remain under detention orders for further investigations.